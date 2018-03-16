Sports

Klaebo, Falk win cross-country sprint races

Winner Hanna Falk of Sweden, center, celebrates with second placed Jonna Sundling of Sweden, right, and third placed Marit Bjoergen of Norway after the women's sprint final FIS World Cup sprint qualification in Falun, Sweden, Friday March 16, 2018. (Ulf Palm/TT via AP)

FALUN, Sweden — Norway's Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo ended his strong sprint season in the cross-country World Cup with yet another win on Friday, while Sweden's Hanna Falk won the last women's race.

Klaebo, who had already secured the overall sprint title, won by 0.39 seconds from Italy's Federico Pellegrino, with third place for France's Lucas Chanavat.

Klaebo's seventh World Cup sprint win of the season left him with a total of 740 points, 243 more than second-place Pellegrino.

The last women's sprint of the season saw Falk win by 0.53 seconds from fellow Swede Jonna Sundling. Veteran Marit Bjoergen was third, 1.40 seconds off Falk.

Norwegian skier Maiken Caspersen Falla had already secured the women's sprint title because her closest rival, Sweden's Stina Nilsson, is not racing this weekend due to illness.

