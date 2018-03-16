Koeman names 5 newcomers in his first Netherlands squad

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — New coach Ronald Koeman named five uncapped players in the Netherlands squad Friday for his first international in charge, signalling that he is going to shake up a team that failed to qualify for two consecutive major tournaments.

The newcomers in Koeman's 25-man squad include 18-year-old Ajax winger Justin Kluivert, the son of former Netherlands striker Patrick Kluivert, who also was 18 when he made his debut and went on to score 40 goals in 79 internationals.

Koeman's other new names were three AZ Alkmaar players - goalkeeper Marco Bizot, midfielder Guus Til and striker Wout Weghorst. The final new face was Hans Hateboer of Atalanta.

There was no place for veteran Feyenoord striker Robin van Persie and it was the first squad since midfield playmaker Wesley Sneijder announced his retirement from international football after talks with Koeman.

The Netherlands takes on England on March 23 in Amsterdam and Portugal three days later in Geneva.

With the Dutch having failed to qualify for this year's World Cup in Russia, Koeman has time to experiment as he seeks his strongest team.

___

Netherlands Squad:

Goalkeepers: Marco Bizot (AZ Alkmaar), Jasper Cillessen (Barcelona), Jeroen Zoet (PSV Eindhoven).

Defenders: Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace), Nathan Ake (Bournemouth), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Crystal Palace), Hans Hateboer (Atalanta), Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax), Kenny Tete (Olympique Lyon), Stefan de Vrij (Lazio).

Midfielders: Donny van de Beek (Ajax), Davy Proepper (Brighton), Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Kevin Strootman (Roma), Guus Til (AZ Alkmaar), Tonny Vilhena (Feyenoord), Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool).