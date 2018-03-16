Lions re-sign RB Zach Zenner
A
A
Share via Email
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions have re-signed running back Zach Zenner.
The team announced the move Friday. Zenner returns for his fourth season with the Lions. He joined them as an undrafted free agent in 2015.
Zenner, who was a restricted free agent this
For his career, he has 119 carries for 420 yards and five touchdowns, and 20 receptions for 207 yards.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL .
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
-
Nova Scotia woman told survival 'slim to none' after getting Flesh Eating Disease
-
Watching planes, passenger drop-offs to be affected as Halifax airport undergoes work
-
Drunk driver in Nova Scotia shows up at police station to bail out his buddy