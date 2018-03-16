List gets final spot as 5 players skip Match Play

AUSTIN, Texas — Luke List became the 64th player to get into the Dell Technologies Match Play when Adam Scott chose not play.

Scott was among five players from the top 64 in the world ranking who are skipping the World Golf Championships event. The others are Henrik Stenson, Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler and U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka, who is recovering from a wrist injury.

The tournament starts Wednesday at Austin Country Club. Defending champion Dustin Johnson is the No. 1 seed for the second straight year.

The world ranking after this week determines the seeds. The draw Monday will assign players into 16 four-man groups for round-robin play.