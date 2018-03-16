LPGA Tour player Suzann Pettersen expecting 1st child
OSLO — LPGA Tour player Suzann Pettersen is expecting her first child this fall.
Lars Gilleberg, Pettersen's Norway-based manager, confirmed the pregnancy to Golfweek on Friday.
The 36-year-old Pettersen married Christian Ringvold in January 2017.
Pettersen has 15 LPGA Tour victories, two of them majors, and $14.8 million in career earnings, which is fifth all-time. She has played in eight Solheim Cups and represented Norway in the Rio Olympics.
She has not played in a tournament in 2018.
