New Dolphin Sitton likes makeup of Gase's coaching staff

MIAMI — Four-time Pro Bowl guard Josh Sitton followed this winter's well-worn path from the Chicago Bears to the Miami Dolphins, and that's not by accident.

After signing a two-year free agent contract with Miami that could be worth nearly $18 million including incentives, Sitton said he was drawn to the Dolphins by the recent hirings of assistant coaches Dowell Loggains and Jeremiah Washburn.

Both were with the Bears last year. Loggains is Miami's new offensive co-ordinator .

"We've had a pretty good little friendship over the past couple of years," Sitton said Friday. "I love his style of coaching. I love his offence . I love the system that they run. Coach Washburn as well — he's one of my favourite coaches that I've had in my career. They definitely played a big part in it."

Washburn is coach Adam Gase's new offensive line coach, meaning he'll oversee a makeover up front. On Wednesday, the Dolphins released three-time Pro Bowl centre Mike Pouncey and acquired centre Daniel Kilgore in a trade with San Francisco.

Last month Kilgore signed an $11.78 million, three-year contract extension with the 49ers, but became expendable when they signed free agent centre Weston Richburg this week.

"I don't regret anything," Kilgore said. "A month ago when I signed the extension, I never dreamed about being in this position. I had the goal of starting and finishing my career there. But this is a new chapter for my family and me, and I think the change will be good."

The Dolphins' newest acquisitions also include free agent receivers Danny Amendola and Albert Wilson. They'll combine to replace Jarvis Landry, who was traded to Cleveland.

They join a corps of wideouts that includes holdovers Kenny Stills and DeVante Parker.

"The way we're going to put the stretch on some defences is going to be crazy," Wilson said. "Danny is a straight-up dog. He's very similar to me in the slot. He's going to work and win. When you can count on a guy like that, man, it's special."

Sitton also is upbeat about his new teammates, including quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who missed last season because of a knee injury.

"With Tannehill coming back and being healthy, I think there are a lot of good parts to this team that are in place, and I think we can be really good," Sitton said. "I want to be somewhere I think we can win, and I think we can do that here."

___

More AP NFL: http://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

___