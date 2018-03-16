Reggie Jackson back at spring training after knee surgery
TAMPA, Fla. — Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson is back at the New York Yankees' spring training camp, three days after having knee surgery.
The 71-year-old Jackson had surgery Tuesday, a day after slipping and falling during a walk.
A Yankees special adviser, Jackson said Friday at Steinbrenner Field that he is "getting better" and will use a walker for four to six weeks..
Jackson hit 563 home runs, including 144 with the Yankees from 1977-81.
Notes: Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is to play left field for the first time in a minor league game Saturday. Giancarlo Stanton started in left in Friday night's game against Houston as New York searches for options when starting left fielder Brett Gardner gets a day off. ... It appears likely that backup OF Jacoby Ellsbury (oblique) will not be ready for opening day. "We're, probably, from the time standpoint up against it," manager Aaron Boone said. ... Boone said he is close to announcing his opening day starter. Luis Severino and Masahiro Tanaka are the top candidates.
