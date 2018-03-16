Reggie Jackson back at spring training after knee surgery

A Yankees special adviser, Jackson said Friday at Steinbrenner Field that he is "getting better" and will use a walker for four to six weeks..

Notes: Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is to play left field for the first time in a minor league game Saturday. Giancarlo Stanton started in left in Friday night's game against Houston as New York searches for options when starting left fielder Brett Gardner gets a day off. ... It appears likely that backup OF Jacoby Ellsbury (oblique) will not be ready for opening day. "We're, probably, from the time standpoint up against it," manager Aaron Boone said. ... Boone said he is close to announcing his opening day starter. Luis Severino and Masahiro Tanaka are the top candidates.