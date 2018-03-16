Saints punter Morstead signs new 5-year contract

NEW ORLEANS — Saints punter Thomas Morstead says he has signed a new five-year, $20 million contract with New Orleans.

Morstead tells The Associated Press that his new contract begins in 2018, replacing the final year of his previous contract that was due to expire after next season. He says the deal guarantees $9 million over the first two seasons and includes the possibility for additional bonuses.

The 32-year-old Morstead, who served as his own agent on what is his third NFL contract, says he has loved playing for the Saints and living in New Orleans, where he's raising a family. He says he never had any notion of exploring free agency.

Morstead has averaged 47 yards per punt during his career. That ranks third all-time in the NFL, less than a yard behind the averages of the two players ahead of him, Shane Lechler and Johnny Hekker.

