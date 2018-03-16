Seahawks lock up TE Ed Dickson with a 3-year deal
RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks addressed one of their
While Dickson isn't intended to be a replacement for Jimmy Graham, he is the kind of tight end Seattle needs if it's going to return to an
Dickson had 30 receptions and one touchdown last season with the Panthers. He spent four seasons with the Panthers after four seasons in Baltimore.
It's also a return home for Dickson, who played collegiately at Oregon. Dickson's contract, which was announced Friday, is worth up to $14 million and includes a $2.6 million signing bonus.
Seattle also formally announced the signing of linebacker Barkevious Mingo.
