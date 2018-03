Stenson, DeChambeau tied for early lead at Bay Hill

ORLANDO, Fla. — Henrik Stenson kept a rough start from getting worse and shot a 3-under 69 to share the early 36-hole lead with Bryson DeChambeau at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Stenson saved par three straight times to close out the back nine, and then picked up three straight birdies on the front nine to leave himself in good position going into the weekend at Bay Hill.

DeChambeau also started poorly, only to make seven birdies over his last 15 holes for a 66.

They were at 11-under 133.

PGA Tour rookie Talor Gooch had a 70 and was two shots behind.