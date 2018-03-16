Titans releasing defensive lineman Karl Klug after 7 seasons
NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans say they are releasing defensive lineman Karl Klug after seven years with the franchise.
General manager Jon Robinson said Friday that he appreciates all of Klug's hard work with Tennessee.
A fifth-round pick in 2011 out of Iowa, Klug started eight of his 109 games played for the Titans. Klug had 178 tackles, 21
Klug had 26 tackles and 1
