Vikings sign Seahawks' Richardson to bolster defensive line

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings have signed defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson to bolster what was already one of the NFL's top defences .

Richardson, the 13th overall pick out of Missouri in 2013 by the Jets, had one sack and 27 tackles last season for Seattle. He spent his first four seasons with New York, which traded him last summer to the Seahawks for wide receiver Jermaine Kearse and a draft pick.

The 27-year-old Richardson has 286 tackles and 19 sacks in his career.

He also had off-field issues in recent seasons. Richardson served a four-game suspension in 2015 for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. He was also suspended for the 2016 season opener for an arrest in Missouri for driving at high speeds and resisting arrest.

The signing comes the same week the Vikings, who fell a game short of the Super Bowl, signed free agent Kirk Cousins as their starting quarterback for a guaranteed $84 million over three years.

___