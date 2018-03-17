Bangladesh pair Shakib and Nurul fined for conduct
A
A
Share via Email
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan and squad player Nurul Hasan have been fined for their conduct during an acrimonious final over of a Twenty20 tri-series match against Sri Lanka.
The International Cricket Council announced Saturday that both players would be fined 25
The ICC said in a statement that the duo had pleaded guilty to their
Shakib called his batsmen off the field when the umpires failed to award a no-ball to Bangladesh after medium-pacer Isuru Udana bowled too many bouncers in the over.
Nurul argued and pointed his finger at Sri Lanka captain Thisara Perera having gone on to the field with a message for the batsmen.
Bangladesh won the game by two wickets and now faces India in the final Sunday.