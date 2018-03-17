Bizarre penalty in Porto win, Benfica triumph too

LISBON, Portugal — FC Porto stayed two points ahead of Benfica at the top of the Portuguese league after both teams won on Saturday.

Sergio Oliveira had a late goal disallowed in bizarre fashion after he made two touches of the ball before scoring a penalty as Porto beat visiting Boavista 2-0. Title rival Benfica also won 2-0 at nine-man Feirense.

Porto got off to a good start when Felipe netted after two minutes by heading home Oliveira's cross. Hector Herrera doubled the lead in the 62nd.

Feirense's Tiago Silva received a second yellow card in the 41st minute before Benfica pair Raul Jimenez and Rafa Silva scored in the second half.