Blues F Tarasenko leaves game with upper body injury
ST. LOUIS — Vladimir Tarasenko left the St. Louis Blues' game against the New York Rangers on Saturday night with an upper body injury and will not return.
Tarasenko played 7 minutes, 53 seconds in the first period and left the ice following his last shift of the period with no visual injury.
He did not return to the Blues' bench to begin the second period.
The Rangers lead the Blues 3-2 heading into the third period.
