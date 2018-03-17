Capitals' Kuznetsov out vs. Flyers, considered day-to-day
ARLINGTON, Va. — The Washington Capitals say
Kuznetsov was slashed in the left wrist/arm by New York Islanders
Coach Barry Trotz said after the game he didn't have an update, adding Kuznetsov would be evaluated Saturday. The Capitals had the day off after back-to-back games and will not hold a morning skate before facing Philadelphia.
Kuznetsov leads the Capitals with 50 assists and is second with 21 goals and 71 points behind fellow Russian star Alex Ovechkin. Chandler Stephenson is expected to replace Kuznetsov against the Flyers and would be Washington's fourth-line
