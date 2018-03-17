Former NFL running back Danny Woodhead announces retirement

NEW YORK — Versatile running back Danny Woodhead has announced his retirement from the NFL after 10 seasons.

Woodhead, who played with Baltimore last season, wrote in an Instagram post early Saturday that it is time for him to leave the game he loves.

The 5-foot-8 Woodhead was a two-time Harlon Hill Trophy winner at Chadron State in Nebraska as the top player in NCAA Division II. Despite his college success, he went undrafted in 2008 and signed with the New York Jets as a free agent.

He joined New England early in the 2010 season and played three years with the Patriots while establishing himself as a solid playmaker. Woodhead signed with the Chargers in 2013 and played parts of four seasons with them.

Woodhead had 2,238 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns, along with 300 catches for 2,698 yards and 17 scores.

