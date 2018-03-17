Johnathan Hankins released by Colts after only 1 season

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have released defensive lineman Johnathan Hankins.

Hankins signed a three-year deal worth $27 million in free agency last season. He made 15 starts and finished with 44 tackles and two sacks.

But with the Colts switching to a 4-3 defence that favours speed, the 320-pound, 26-year-old Hankins apparently no longer fit.

By making the move, the Colts save nearly $8.5 million under the salary cap and now have roughly $75 million to spend in free agency.

Indy also swapped first-round picks with the New York Jets on Saturday, getting two second-round picks this year and another in 2019 in return.

The only player Indy has signed so far is defensive end Denico Autry, who played last year in Oakland.

