Klaebo nears x-country World Cup title, Bolshunov wins race
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
FALUN, Sweden — Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo of Norway narrowly missed out on securing his first World Cup cross-country skiing season title in a race won by Alexander Bolshunov of Russia on Saturday.
Bolshunov, three times a silver
In the season title race, Switzerland's Dario Cologna kept his hopes alive mathematically with sixth because Klaebo finished 22nd. However, Klaebo leads the standings by 249 points with a maximum 250 still available.
Heidi Weng of Norway remained atop the women's standings even as she finished 22nd in her 10K classic.
However, compatriot Ingvild Oestberg could overtake her with a strong performance in Sunday's pursuit. Oestberg placed third on Saturday as Finland's Krista Parmakoski beat Marit Bjoergen by