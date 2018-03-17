Lukaku, Matic send Man United into FA Cup semifinals

MANCHESTER, England — Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic scored in each half as Manchester United reached the semifinals of the FA Cup with a 2-0 victory over Brighton on Saturday.

Lukaku picked up Matic's precision pass from outside the box to nod the opener in the 37th minute. Matic doubled United's lead in the 83rd by heading in from Ashley Young's free kick.

Alexis Sanchez started on the bench for the first time since his January arrival, with Paul Pogba another among the substitutes. Neither player made an appearance in the quarterfinal as United made a swift recovery from being knocked out of the Champions League by Sevilla in midweek.