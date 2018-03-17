McDavid has 1 goal, 2 assists in Oilers' 4-2 victory

SUNRISE, Fla. — Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists in the third period and the Edmonton Oilers rallied for a 4-2 victory over the Florida Panthers on Saturday.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Ty Rattie and Adam Larsson also scored for the Oilers, who are 4-1-1 in their past six games.

Cam Talbot made 40 saves for the Oilers.

Frank Vatrano and Vincent Trocheck scored for Florida.

Roberto Luongo made 32 saves for the Panthers, who lost for the first time this season when leading after two periods (23-1).

With Edmonton trailing 2-1, McDavid scored his 34th on a shot from the right circle 38 seconds into the third period, and Larsson's fourth of the season at 6:13 gave Edmonton the 3-2 lead.

Rattie added an empty-netter with 50 seconds left for his first goal of the season.

Vatrano scored his fourth goal at 8:02 of the second when Edmonton left winger Drake Caggiula's pass in the offensive zone out to Oscar Klefbom bounced past the defenceman , sending it slowly into the defensive end.

Vatrano outraced Talbot — who skated about 45 feet out of the net — gathered it, moved left of the diving goalie and scored into the empty net.

It was his second goal in his fourth game for the Panthers since being traded to Florida by Boston on Feb. 22.

With Edmonton killing Milan Lucic's roughing penalty, Nugent-Hopkins took a pass from Leon Draisaitl and tied the game 1-1 with his 20th goal at 11:09. The goal was the third in four games for Nugent-Hopkins.

Trocheck gave the Panthers a 2-1 lead at 15:54 when he finished a 3-on-2 break on a pass from Derek MacKenzie, scoring his career-high 28th goal from the left circle by beating Talbot on the blocker side.

NOTES: Edmonton scratched left wingers Michael Cammalleri and Pontus Aberg and D Yohann Auvitu. Cammalleri, 35, played in his 900th NHL game against the Flames in Tuesday's 1-0 loss in Calgary. ... Defenceman Kris Russell also missed the game after blocking a shot against San Jose. ... Nugent-Hopkins' goal put the Oilers in a tie with Florida and Nashville for the most short-handed goals in the league, with 10 each. ... LW Milan Lucic skated in his 800th NHL game. ... Florida scratched C Maxim Mamin, LW Connor Brickley and RW Radim Vrbata. Defenceman Alexander Petrovic (lower body) is day-to-day but expected to play in Montreal on Monday.

UP NEXT

Oilers: Travel to Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Panthers: Travel to Montreal on Monday.

