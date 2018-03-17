Nic Petan with three points, scores winner as Moose beat Rampage 3-2 in OT
SAN ANTONIO — Nic Petan set up two goals before scoring the winner 54 seconds into overtime as the Manitoba Moose beat the San Antonio Rampage 3-2 on Friday in American Hockey League play.
Patrice Cormier and Mason Appleton also scored for the Moose (38-17-8), who got 32 saves from Jamie Phillips.
Mason Geertsen and Andrew Agozzino supplied the goals for the Rampage (29-25-10). Joe Cannata stopped 18-of-21 shots in defeat.
Manitoba was 1 for 1 on the power play while San Antonio failed to score on four chances with the man advantage.
