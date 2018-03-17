OHL Roundup: Gordeev stars in OT as Firebirds upset Greyhounds 4-3

SAULT STE MARIE, Ont. — Fedor Gordeev scored 1:10 into overtime as the Flint Firebirds upset the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 4-3 on Friday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Jack Phibbs had a pair of regulation-time goals for Flint (20-42-5), while C.J. Clarke added one of his own. The Firebirds have the second worst record in the league.

Rasmus Sandin, Joe Carroll and Taylor Raddysh scored for the Greyhounds (54-7-6), the top-ranked team in the OHL.

Garrett Forrest turned aside 34 shots for Flint. Matthew Villalta turned away 32 shots for Sault Ste. Marie.

The Firebirds were 1 for 6 on the power play and Sault Ste. Marie was 2 for 5.

---

STEELHEADS 5 67'S 2

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Owen Tippett scored twice as the Steelheads subdued Ottawa.

Mathieu Foget's short-handed goal 9:44 into the third period was the winner for Mississauga (32-31-3), while Nicolas Hague had a pair of goals.

Austen Keating and Travis Barron scored for the 67's (29-29-9).

---

FRONTENACS 5 BATTALION 3

KINGSTON, Ont. — Cliff Pu scored twice, including the power-play winner, as the Frontenacs sank North Bay.

Justin Pringle, Linus Nyman and Gabriel Vilardi also scored for Kingston (36-22-9).

Jake Henderson, Brandon Coe and Matthew Struthers supplied the offence for the Battalion (30-27-10).

---

ICEDOGS 6 OTTERS 3

ERIE, Pa. — Ben Jones and Johnny Corneil had two goals apiece as Niagara doubled up on the Otters.

Oliver Castleman and Danial Singer rounded out the attack for the IceDogs (34-23-10).

Gera Poddubnyi, Owen Headrick and Patrick Fellows scored for Erie (22-35-10).

---

COLTS 6 WOLVES 4

SUDBURY, Ont. — Andrei Svechnikov struck twice as Barrie defeated the Wolves.

Aaron Luchuk had the power-play winner for the Colts (41-21-5) at 12:37 of the third period. Lucas Chiodo, Dmitry Sokolov and Jason Willms also scored.

Macauley Carson, Darian Pilon, Drake Pilon and Kyle Rhodes scored for the Wolves (17-40-9).

---

STING 4 KNIGHTS 2

LONDON, Ont. — Sean Josling's goal late in the first period stood as the winner as Sarnia held on for a win over the Knights.

Drake Rymsha, Jordan Kyrou and Anthony Salinitri also scored for the Sting (46-16-5).

Alex Turko and Tyler Rollo replied for London (38-24-4).

---

STORM 6 RANGERS 3

KITCHENER, Ont. — Cedric Ralph scored twice as Guelph topped the Rangers.

Isaac Ratcliffe registered the game-winning goal for the Storm (30-28-9) at 16:23 of the second period. Mason Primeau, Cam Hillis and Alexey Toropchenko also scored.

Eric Guest, Greg Meireles and Michael Vukojevic had goals for Kitchener (43-21-4).

---

PETES 8 GENERALS 4

OSHAWA, Ont. — Pavel Gogolev scored a hat trick as Peterborough marched past the Generals.

Adam Timleck had the winner for the Petes (23-38-6) at 2:05 of the third period. Nikita Korostelev, Christopher Paquette, Semyon Der-Arguchintsev and Bobby Dow chipped in as well.

Renars Krastenbergs, Jack Studnicka, Matt Brassard and Serron Noel provided the offence for Oshawa (35-29-3).

---