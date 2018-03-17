Olivier Archambault scores twice to lead Crunch over Rocket 5-2
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Olivier Archambault struck twice as the Syracuse Crunch downed the Laval Rocket 5-2 on Saturday in American Hockey League action.
Gabriel Dumont and Mat Bodie each had a goal and two assists for the Crunch (39-19-7) while Kevin Lynch added the other. Mathieu Joseph tacked on three helpers.
Niki Petti had a pair of goals for the Rocket (33-24-7).
Connor Ingram made 19 saves for the win as Michael McNiven stopped 27-of-31 shots in defeat.
Syracuse went 1 for 8 on the power play while Laval scored once on seven chances with the man advantage.
