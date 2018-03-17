Palace out of EPL drop zone with 2-0 win at Huddersfield

HUDDERSFIELD, England — Luka Milivojevic converted his sixth penalty of the season to complete Crystal Palace's 2-0 win over Huddersfield that lifted his team out of the Premier League's relegation zone on Saturday.

The Serbia midfielder's latest spot kick took him to seven goals for the season, making him an unlikely star in Palace's attempt to beat the drop.

James Tomkins scored the opening goal at the John Smith's Stadium, from Milivojevic's corner, as Palace won a league game for the first time in two months to move two points clear of the bottom three. Huddersfield is only one point further ahead with seven games remaining.

The negative for Palace was the sight of Jeffrey Schlupp and star forward Wilfried Zaha being forced off without apparent injuries. Zaha had only recently returned from injury.

Tomkins' 23rd-minute goal came when Milivojevic's corner landed at the feet of the centre back, whose initial shot was saved by Huddersfield goalkeeper Jonas Lossl. Tomkins showed quick reactions to prod home the rebound.