Robert Church leads Saskatchewan Rush past Buffalo Bandits 16-10

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Robert Church scored six times and added two assists to power the Saskatchewan Rush past the Buffalo Bandits 16-10 on Friday in National Lacrosse League action.

Matthew Dinsdale had a hat trick and added an assist for Saskatchewan (11-2), while Ryan Keenan, Jeff Shattler and Ben McIntosh had two goals apiece. Mark Matthews had a goal and set up eight others. Evan Kirk made 42 saves for the win.

Dhane Smith scored three times and added three assists for Buffalo (6-6), while Shawn Evans also had a hat trick. Craig England, Josh Byrne, Mitch Jones and Jordan Durston added singles. Alex Buque stopped 38 shots in net.