Sports

Stenson takes 1-shot lead at Bay Hill; Woods 5 back

Henrik Stenson, of Sweden, reacts after missing a putt on the second green during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament, Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Henrik Stenson, of Sweden, reacts after missing a putt on the second green during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament, Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Henrik Stenson did just enough right for a 1-under 71 to take the lead at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Stenson mixed birdies and bogeys on a warm afternoon and goes into the final round with a one-shot lead for the second time in four years at Bay Hill, where he has never won. Only he now has a lot more players chasing him than Bryson DeChambeau (72).

Rory McIlroy birdied two of his last three holes for a 67 and was two shots back. Justin Rose also had a 67 and was three shots behind.

Tiger Woods also goes into Sunday with a shot at winning. He made another bold play on the par-5 16th to set up a birdie, made a 12-foot birdie on the 18th and shot 69. He was five back.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports, golf

Most Popular