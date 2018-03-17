Toronto freshman forward Daryl Watts earns Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award

MINNEAPOLIS — Toronto's Daryl Watts, a freshman forward at Boston College, captured the 2018 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award as the top player in U.S. college women's hockey.

Watts became the first freshman to claim the honour. Victoria Bach of Milton, Ont., and Loren Gabel of Kitchener, Ont., senior forwards with Boston University and Clarkson University, respectively, were the finalists.

"I've been fortunate to coach some very elite players in my career at BC and Daryl Watts has put herself in that category after just one year," said Boston College head coach Katie Crowley. "Her statistics prove she's the most dynamic player in the country and rank her with the best players in NCAA history.

"Daryl has set a new standard, not just for young players, but all players."