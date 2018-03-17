Tottenham beats Swansea, secures 'home' FA Cup SF at Wembley

SWANSEA, Wales — Tottenham secured a place in the FA Cup semifinals at its temporary Wembley Stadium home by beating Swansea 3-0 on Saturday in Wales, with Christian Eriksen scoring two of the three long-range goals.

Erik Lamela also struck from outside the area in the quarter-final at Liberty Stadium as Tottenham stayed on course for a first trophy in 10 years.

Spurs are playing at Wembley this season while its home at White Hart Lane is being redeveloped, so have an advantage heading into the semifinals — and the final if they make it that far. Wembley is supposed to be used as a neutral ground for the FA Cup semifinals.

Manchester United hosts Brighton later Saturday. In the other quarter-final matches Sunday, Chelsea visits Leicester and third-tier Wigan is at home to Southampton.

Eriksen was allowed to advance to the edge of the area by Swansea's retreating defenders before the Denmark playmaker curled a left-foot shot into the corner in the 11th minute.

Lamela scored from similar range, and in similar circumstances, in first-half injury time before Eriksen fired home a low shot from 20 metres in the 62nd.

Tottenham coped well without star striker Harry Kane, who is likely missing until next month because of an ankle injury. Son Heung-min started as Kane's replacement up front and had a goal disallowed for offside, with the decision being confirmed by the video assistant referee.