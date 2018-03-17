US, Australia to play 2 men's hoop exhibitions in Melbourne
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The U.S. men's basketball team will play two exhibition games against Australia in Melbourne ahead of the 2019 Basketball World Cup.
The Americans and Australians will play Aug. 22 and 24, 2019, at Etihad Stadium. The announcement was made Saturday night by USA Basketball.
The teams have met in the last four Olympics, with the U.S. winning each game. The Americans pulled out a 98-88 victory in 2016 in their most recent meeting.
The Basketball World Cup will be held Aug. 31-Sept. 15, 2019, in China. The tournament will be used as a qualifier for the 2020 Olympics.
