USports: Kieser leads Golden Bears past Axemen 8-6 in men's hockey quarterfinal

FREDERICTON — Riley Kieser had two goals and two assists as the Alberta Golden Bears held on for an 8-6 win over the Acadia Axemen on Friday in a quarterfinal of the Canadian university hockey men's championship.

Cole Sanford and Jason Fram both scored and added two assists as Alberta built an 8-2 lead by the 6:46 mark of the third period. Luke Philp, Stephane Legault and Jamie Crooks all added power-play goals, while Trevor Cox had an even-strength goal. Brendan Burke made 23 saves for the win.

Cristiano Digiacinto, Chance Braid, Boston Leier and Geoff Schemitsch all had short-handed goals for Acadia in the final 10 minutes of play. Kyle Farrell and Remy Giftopoulos also scored. Robert Steeves stopped 24-of-32 shots before getting pulled 6:46 into the third. Dawson Carty turned aside all six shots he faced in relief.

The Golden Bears went 3 for 4 on the power play and the Axemen were 1 for 4 with the man advantage.

In Friday's other quarterfinal, Michael Sofillas had a power-play goal as the Saskatchewan Huskies beat the McGill Redmen 4-1.

Connor Cox, Carson Stadnyk and Kohl Bauml also scored for Saskatchewan. Antoine Dufort-Plant replied for McGill.