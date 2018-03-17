Wesley Berg scores six times, Roughnecks hold on to beat Knighthawks 14-13

CALGARY — Wesley Berg had six goals and two assists as the Calgary Roughnecks held on to beat the Rochester Knighthawks 14-13 on Saturday in National Lacrosse League play.

Garrett McIntosh, Curtis Dickson and Dane Dobbie each had a pair of goals for the Roughnecks (5-7), who got singles from Holden Cattoni and Mitch Wilde.

Austin Shanks had four goals and two assists and Kyle Jackson scored three times and added four helpers to lead the Knighthawks (6-7), who trailed 14-9 in the fourth quarter before coming up short in a comeback attempt. Joe Resetaritis, Cory Vitarelli and Josh Currier all scored twice to round out the offence.

Christian Del Bianco made 42 saves for the win. Matt Vinc and Angus Goodleaf combined to make 34 saves in a losing cause.