Karthik smashes 6 off last ball as India beats Bangladesh

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Dinesh Karthik smashed a six off the last ball to pull off a stunning four-wicket win for India over Bangladesh and clinch the Independence Cup T20 tri-nation series on Sunday.

Asked to bat first, Bangladesh scored 166-8 in its 20 overs with Sabbir Rahman top scoring with 77 off 50 balls.

India started the chase well but stumbled midway and needed 34 runs off the last two overs when Karthik came out to bat.

He scored 22 runs in the 18th over alone against seamer Rubel Hossain.

India needed 12 off the last over and Vijay Shankar was dismissed on the fifth delivery, leaving India to score five runs off a single delivery to win. Karthik sent the ball to deep extra-cover to complete the chase.