OHL Roundup: Morgan Frost, Greyhounds down Knights 6-3 to end regular season

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Morgan Frost had a goal and an assist as the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds doubled up the London Knights 6-3 on Sunday, the final day of the Ontario Hockey League regular season.

Frost finished the season with 42 goals and 112 points in 67 games, placing him second in points behind Barrie Colts forward Aaron Luchuk, who led all OHL skaters with 50 goals and 115 points.

Jack Kopacka, Hayden Verbeek, Noah Carroll, Barrett Hayton and Joe Carroll also scored for the No. 1 Greyhounds (55-7-6), who will enter the playofs 7-1-2 in their last 10.

Sault Ste. Marie will face the Saginaw Spirit in the first round.

Josh Nelson, Evan Bouchard and Tyler Rollo scored for the Knights (39-25-4), who finished fifth in the West and will play the Owen Sound Attack in the first round of the post-season.

Tyler Johnson made 23 saves for Sault Ste. Marie as Jordan Kooy turned away 34 shots for London.

The Greyhounds went 4 for 10 on the power play while the Knights were 2 for 8 with the man advantage.

---

STEELHEADS 3 FRONTENACS 1

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Ryan McLeod scored twice and added an assist as the Steelheads downed Kingston.

Cole Carter also scored for Mississauga (33-32-3), which got 16 saves from Jacob Ingham.

Sam Field found the back of the net for the Frontenacs (36-23-9). Brendan Bonello made 30 saves in defeat.

Steelheads winger Mathieu Foget was given a major and game misconduct for blindsiding at 19:13 of the third period.

---

67's 5 BATTALION 0

OTTAWA — Olivier Tremblay made 26 saves and Tye Felhaber had a pair of goals as the 67's blanked North Bay.

Sasha Chmelevski, Carter Robertson and Jacob Cascagnette also scored for Ottawa (30-29-9).

Julian Sime combined with Christian Propp for 32 saves for the Battalion (30-28-10).

---

SPITFIRES 3 SPIRIT 2

WINDSOR, Ont. — Jake Smith scored his second goal at 19:27 of the third period to lift the Spitfires over Saginaw.

Nathan Staios also scored for the Spitfires (32-30-6). Brock Baier earned the win with 31 saves.

DJ Busdeker and Mason Kohn scored for the Spirit (29-30-9). Evan Cormier stopped 27 shots in the loss.

---

GENERALS 4 WOLVES 2

OSHAWA, Ont. — Cole Ceci kicked out 39 shots as the Generals dealt Sudbury its third loss in a row to end its season.

Domenico Commisso, Allan McShane, Mitchell Hewitson and Eric Henderson supplied the goals for Oshawa (36-29-3).

Nolan Hutcheson and Shane Bulitka scored for the Wolves (17-42-9), who finish the season last in the league standings. Marshall Frappier made 17 saves in defeat.

---