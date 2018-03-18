QMJHL Roundup: Armada edge Oceanic in shootout, enter playoffs No. 1

Alexandre Alain scored in the shootout as the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada edged the Rimouski Oceanic 2-1 on Sunday to conclude the Quebec Major Junior Hockey regular season.

Remy Anglehart scored in regulation time for the No. 1 Armada (50-11-7), who enter the post-season winners of four straight.

Louis-Philippe Denis was the lone scorer for the Oceanic (42-17-9), who wrapped up the season as the No. 3 seed.

Gabriel Waked combined with Emile Samson for 30 saves for Blainville-Boisbriand as Jimmy Lemay turned away 19 shots for Rimouski.

The Armada went 1 for 2 on the power play while the Oceanic were 1 for 7 with the man advantage.

Blainville opens the playoffs March 22 at home against the No. 16 Val-d'Or Foreurs. Rimouski starts post-season play on home ice March 23 against the No. 14 Moncton Wildcats.

Armada centre Alex Barre-Boulet finished as the QMJHL's leading scorer with 53 goals and 116 points in 65 games.

