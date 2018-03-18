Rebensburg wins GS title as winds cancel season-ending race
ARE, Sweden — Viktoria Rebensburg has won the World Cup giant slalom title for a third time Sunday after the season-ending race was
The German skier, who won three GS races this season, leads the standings by 92 points from world champion Tessa Worley of France, who won the title last season.
The race jury first lowered the start gate to avoid gusts higher up on the mountain, but then called off the race as conditions didn't seem safe for a giant slalom.
Rebensburg, the Olympic GS gold
The final men's slalom was scheduled for later Sunday.
