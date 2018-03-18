Yankees sent rookie 3B Miguel Andujar to minors

TAMPA, Fla. — New York Yankees rookie Miguel Andujar has come up short in his bid to win the starting third base role.

The Yankees optioned Andujar to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday, clearing the way for Brandon Drury to claim the spot.

The move allows Andujar, who hit .262 with four homers and 10 RBIs in 14 spring training games, to work on his defence in the minors.

Drury, obtained from Arizona last month, was the front-runner for the position. He hit .267 with 13 homers and 63 RBIs for Arizona last season.

New York also reassigned promising 20-year old outfielder Estevan Florial to its minor league camp.

___