AP source: Panthers reach 3-year deal with WR Jarius Wright

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers are trying to give quarterback Cam Newton more pieces to work with on offence .

Carolina has agreed to terms with free agent slot wide receiver Jarius Wright on a three-year deal, a person familiar with the situation said Monday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Panthers have not announced the move.

Financial terms of the deal were not immediately known.

The Panthers ranked 28th in the league in passing last season.

The 28-year-old Wright has spent all six NFL seasons with the Vikings and is familiar with Panthers offensive co-ordinator Norv Turner, having worked under him for more than two seasons in Minnesota.

The former fourth-round pick was released by the Vikings last week.

The 5-foot-10, 191-pound Wright had 18 receptions for 198 yards and two touchdowns in 2017. His most productive season came in 2014, when he caught 42 passes for 588 yards and two touchdowns.

Earlier this off-season , the Panthers traded cornerback Daryl Worley to Philadelphia for wide receiver Torrey Smith giving them a new starter opposite No. 1 receiver Devin Funchess.

Wright has primarily worked in the slot in the past. He has 153 catches for 2,039 yards and 10 touchdowns during his career with Minnesota.

The Panthers are still in the market for a cornerback after a deal fell through for free agent Bashaud Breeland last week. Breeland had agreed to terms on a contract with Carolina but later failed a physical.

