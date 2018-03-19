Banker Gaetano Micciche elected Serie A president
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
MILAN — Bank boss Gaetano Micciche has been elected president of Serie A.
Micciche, the president of Banca IMI, was chosen unanimously on Monday by the Italian league's 20 clubs.
He succeeds Maurizio Beretta, who left the position nearly a year ago.
The league has been under emergency leadership, first by former Italian football federation president Carlo Tavecchio then by Italian Olympic Committee president Giovanni Malago.
Malago recommended Micciche for the position.
The federation remains under emergency leadership following Tavecchio's resignation in the wake of Italy's failure to qualify for the World Cup.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Urban Etiquette: I gave someone a gift and she gave it back — what do I do?
-
Downtown bar in Halifax shutdown after St. Patrick's Day stabbing incident
-
Brand of lean ground beef recalled due to possible presence of E. coli
-
Sen. John McCain defends Mueller, says it's 'critical' he completes Russia probe