Braves send down top prospect OF Acuna

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. (82) gets high five from Freddie Freeman, right, after hitting a home run in the third inning of a spring baseball exhibition game, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Kissimmee, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Atlanta Braves have reassigned top prospect Ronald Acuna Jr. to their minor league camp.

The 20-year-old outfielder from Venezuela was batting .432 with four home runs in 16 spring training games when the Braves sent him down after Monday's 6-0 exhibition win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Acuna rose through three minor league levels last season, his third year in professional baseball. He hit .344 with nine home runs in 54 games at Triple-A level.

