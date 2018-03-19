Dodger Stadium adding Kirk Gibson seat to commemorate '88 HR

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers will pay tribute to one of baseball's most celebrated home runs by introducing a "Kirk Gibson seat" at Dodger Stadium.

The seat will be added in the right field pavilion at the spot where Gibson's game-ending homer landed during Game 1 of the 1988 World Series. The chair will be painted blue and feature Gibson's signature, the team announced Monday.

Tickets will cost $300 for a package that includes a companion seat, two commemorative T-shirts and food and drink. The Dodgers will donate $200 from each purchase to the Kirk Gibson Foundation to raise money and awareness for Parkinson's research.