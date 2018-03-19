Lyon risks season ban by UEFA for fan racism, disorder
NYON, Switzerland — Europa League final host Lyon is at risk of a one-season ban from UEFA competitions after more fan disorder.
The French club could be barred from Europe when UEFA makes a judgment on the case.
Last April, UEFA put Lyon on two-year probation after fan disorder delayed a Europa League quarterfinal match against Besiktas.
Lyon is currently fourth in France, competing with third-place Marseille to play in the qualifying rounds of the Champions League or the group stage of the Europa League.
