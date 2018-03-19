Seahawks acquire CB C.J. Smith from Browns for future pick
RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks have acquired cornerback C.J. Smith from the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a conditional seventh-round draft pick in 2020.
Smith is another young option in Seattle's secondary. He spent the 2016 season with the Philadelphia Eagles and played sparingly in 2017 with the Browns. He's appeared in 13 career games, with 10 of those coming with the Eagles.
Smith played collegiately at North Dakota State, where he was part of five national championship teams, including his redshirt year.
The teams made the trade on Monday.
