Snap back: Cowboys long snapper Ladouceur back for 14th year
FRISCO, Texas — Long snapper L.P. Ladouceur has re-signed with the Dallas Cowboys, the team he initially joined after a workout in 2005.
Ladouceur will be going into his 14th season, the second-longest tenure among current Cowboys. He has played in 205 consecutive games and made 1,875 snaps without a miscue.
The only current Dallas player with the team longer is 11-time Pro Bowl tight end Jason Witten, who was a third-round pick in the 2003 draft.
Last year Witten matched the franchise record by playing his 15th season with the Cowboys. The 35-year-old Witten is already signed for his 16th season in 2018.
Ladouceur went to the Pro Bowl in 2014. Last season marked the completion of a five-year contract extension.
