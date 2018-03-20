Ban overturned, Rabada available for 3rd test v Australia
CAPE TOWN, South Africa — South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has had his two-test ban overturned on appeal and will be available for the remainder of the series against Australia.
Test cricket's No. 1-ranked bowler was initially banned for the third and fourth tests after being found guilty of two charges of misconduct for aggressive wicket celebrations in the second test in Port Elizabeth.
Rabada's first
Michael Heron, who heard the appeal, said he couldn't be "comfortably satisfied" that Rabada intended to make contact with Smith and found him not guilty of the charge under the International Cricket Council's code of conduct.
Heron instead found the 22-year-old Rabada guilty of a lower-level
"I consider the conduct was inappropriate, lacked respect for his fellow player and involved non-deliberate and minor contact," Heron said in a statement Tuesday. "The actions contravened the principle that a dismissed batsman should be left alone."
Rabada was voted player of the match after taking 11 wickets series-