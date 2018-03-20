Bills agree to re-sign linebacker Humber to 1-year contract

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have agreed to re-sign linebacker Ramon Humber to a one-year contract.

Humber returns for a third season in Buffalo after starting a career-high nine games last year. He has nine seasons of NFL experience and signed with Buffalo in 2016 to serve in mostly a special teams role.

Last year, the 30-year-old was credited with 83 tackles, including 12 in a season-opening win over the New York Jets. He also had one sack and forced a fumble while playing about 50 per cent of the defensive snaps over 13 games.

Humber's playing time decreased over the season with 2017 fifth-round draft pick, Matt Milano, taking over the starting job.

Buffalo still has an opening at starting middle linebacker after Preston Brown signed with Cincinnati last weekend.

___