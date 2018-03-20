Brooks scores overtime winner to lead Marlies to 4-3 decision over Penguins
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — Adam Brooks scored at 1:17 of overtime to earn the Toronto Marlies a 4-3 win over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in AHL action Tuesday night.
Kyle Baun, Andrew Neilsen and Dalle Rosen had the goals in regulation for Toronto (45-17-1-1). Garret Sparks stopped 37 shots.
Garrett Wilson had a goal and an assist for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (37-19-5-2). Ethan Prow and Daniel Sprong had the other goals while Tristan Jarry finished with 36 saves.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Nova Scotia man charged with impaired driving while drinking 'straight from a liquor bottle'
-
Oil backers cheesed off at Domino's over pipeline protest pizza claim
-
RCMP in Alberta allege dad left baby in cold car while he went to bar
-
Man steals photo being auctioned for fundraiser from Bedford grocery store