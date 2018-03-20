Cannata stops 32 shots to lead Rampage to 4-2 AHL victory over Moose
SAN ANTONIO — Joe Cannata stopped 32 shots to lead the San Antonio Rampage to a 4-2 home win over the Manitoba Moose.
Manitoba (38-18-4-4) suffered the loss despite outshooting San Antonio (30-25-10-0) by a 34-16 margin in the contest.
Andrew Agozzino and Nicolas Meloche both had a goal and an assist for the winners. Zach Sanford and Alex Belzile also scored.
Buddy Robinson and Michael Spacek replied for Manitoba.
