French Open prize money increases to more than $48 million
PARIS — Total prize money for the French Open will go up by around 8
Roland Garros director Guy Forget says that the total prize money will reach 39.197 million euros ($48 million), an increase of about 3 million euros from last year.
This year's tournament in Paris is scheduled for May 27-June 10.
