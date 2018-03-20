Griffin's big third quarter helps Pistons top Kings 106-90

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Blake Griffin had 26 points, nine rebounds and seven assists and the Detroit Pistons pulled away in the third quarter to beat the Sacramento Kings 106-90 on Monday night.

Ish Smith had 18 points, Reggie Bullock added 17 and Anthony Tolliver scored 12 points behind three 3-pointers — one of three Pistons with a trio of 3s. Andre Drummond had just four points but pulled down 16 rebounds to help Detroit end its three-game losing streak.

The Pistons won on the road for only the 10th time this season.

On a night when the Kings' Vince Carter had seven points to move past Patrick Ewing into 22nd place on the NBA's career scoring list, Griffin led Detroit to the lopsided win with another in a string of big games this month.

Griffin scored on a spinning layup, a 3-pointer and a drive from the top of the key to spark a 13-4 run in the third quarter. He later drove around a pair of defenders for a two-handed dunk then added two free throws to put Detroit up 70-61.

It's the seventh time in 10 games that Griffin has scored 24 points or more.

Bullock made a pair of 3s in the fourth quarter to extend the Pistons lead to 98-76.

Detroit won in Sacramento for the first time since Dec. 13, 2014.

Willie Cauley-Stein scored 20 points for the Kings. De'Aaron Fox added 16 points and four assists while Justin Jackson had 15 points.

Carter, the 41-year-old former dunk champion, had a thunderous one-handed jam to spark a 9-2 run early in the second quarter then added a 12-foot fadeaway later to put the Kings up 35-33. Carter later made a 3-pointer in the third quarter to pass Ewing.

Sacramento was still ahead when Griffin six of his 15 first-half points over the final 4 minutes to help tie the game at 44.

The two teams were still tied midway through the third when Griffin took over during a 13-4 run by Detroit.

TIP-INS

Pistons: Reggie Jackson continues to make steady progress and could resume playing this week after missing more than two months with a severely sprained right ankle.

Kings: Sacramento missed eight of its first nine shots but still shot 40 per cent in the first quarter. ... Bogdan Bogdanovic (sore left hamstring) did not play for the first time since missing the first three games of the season because of a sore ankle.

UP NEXT

Pistons: Play at Phoenix on Tuesday.

Kings: Host Atlanta on Thursday.

